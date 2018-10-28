Royce Global Value Trust Inc (RGT) Insider Purchases $18,900.00 in Stock

Royce Global Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RGT) insider John E. Denneen acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.45 per share, with a total value of $18,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

RGT opened at $9.26 on Friday. Royce Global Value Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $9.21 and a twelve month high of $11.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGT. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,370,000. Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 8.2% during the second quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 454,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after purchasing an additional 34,252 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 0.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 835,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,782,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044 shares during the last quarter.

