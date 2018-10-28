Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€7.00” Price Target for Iberdrola (IBE)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.14) price target on Iberdrola (BME:IBE) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.00 ($8.14) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.20 ($7.21) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.80 ($9.07) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank set a €7.20 ($8.37) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €6.80 ($7.91) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €7.16 ($8.33).

BME:IBE opened at €6.00 ($6.98) on Wednesday. Iberdrola has a 12 month low of €5.87 ($6.83) and a 12 month high of €7.30 ($8.49).

Featured Article: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.