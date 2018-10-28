Rossmore Private Capital Has $1.72 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

Rossmore Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 41.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up approximately 0.7% of Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Jolley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Honeywell International by 267.6% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. MED initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank set a $166.00 price target on Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “$153.70” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “$153.70” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “$153.70” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.25.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $146.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.51 and a fifty-two week high of $167.72.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The conglomerate reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.75 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 41.91%.

In other news, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 3,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $484,795.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,863,760.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

