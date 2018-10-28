Rookiecoin (RKC) Hits Market Cap of $1.41 Million

Rookiecoin (CURRENCY:RKC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. Over the last seven days, Rookiecoin has traded flat against the dollar. One Rookiecoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinZest and Coinrail. Rookiecoin has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and $0.00 worth of Rookiecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007120 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003562 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015407 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00149026 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00250351 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $614.57 or 0.09503352 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00012682 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Rookiecoin Profile

Rookiecoin launched on July 10th, 2017. Rookiecoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,031,203,013 tokens. Rookiecoin’s official Twitter account is @RKC_ICO . Rookiecoin’s official website is rookiecoin.org

Buying and Selling Rookiecoin

Rookiecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail and CoinZest. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rookiecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rookiecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rookiecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

