Rocket Internet SE (RKET) Receives €31.54 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Rocket Internet SE (FRA:RKET) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €31.54 ($36.68).

A number of research firms have weighed in on RKET. Barclays set a €27.20 ($31.63) price objective on Rocket Internet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on Rocket Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.60 ($34.42) price objective on Rocket Internet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on Rocket Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on Rocket Internet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th.

FRA RKET opened at €25.00 ($29.07) on Thursday. Rocket Internet has a 1-year low of €15.17 ($17.64) and a 1-year high of €26.14 ($30.40).

Rocket Internet SE is an incubator, private equity, and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, early-stage, growth capital, late venture, later stage, and start-ups. The firm seeks to make investments in Internet companies with a focus on online and mobile retail services. It prefers to invest in technology and Internet-based companies with a focus on financial technology, software, food and groceries which includes individualized fresh food at home and online food delivery, fashion which includes emerging markets online fashion, general merchandise which includes emerging markets online retail as well as marketplaces for online merchandise, home and living which includes international home and living ecommerce, travel including online and mobile travel bookings, mobile data services, package holidays with transfer, regional internet groups, and new businesses and investments.

