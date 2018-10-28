Robert W. Baird Trims Norfolk Southern (NSC) Target Price to $181.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $186.00 to $181.00 in a research note published on Thursday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NSC. Scotiabank set a $175.00 target price on Norfolk Southern and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Edward Jones lowered Norfolk Southern from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Loop Capital raised Norfolk Southern from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $179.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Norfolk Southern from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $174.30.

NYSE NSC traded down $2.30 on Thursday, hitting $161.94. 2,471,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,612,716. Norfolk Southern has a twelve month low of $125.59 and a twelve month high of $186.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 52.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.41%.

In related news, Chairman James A. Squires sold 34,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total value of $5,852,043.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 63,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,983,507.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Cynthia C. Earhart sold 2,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.09, for a total value of $414,963.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,963.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,797 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 37,858 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,031,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,089,000. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. It also transports overseas freight through various Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports, as well as coal, automotive, and industrial products; and provides commuter passenger services.

