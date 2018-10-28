Robert W. Baird Cuts PolyOne (POL) Price Target to $39.00

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of PolyOne from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PolyOne from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of PolyOne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Wellington Shields downgraded shares of PolyOne from a gradually accumulate rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $43.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of PolyOne in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PolyOne has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.00.

POL stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.82. The stock had a trading volume of 840,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,805. PolyOne has a 1-year low of $30.03 and a 1-year high of $47.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. PolyOne had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $883.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PolyOne will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from PolyOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.67%.

In other news, Director Robert E. Abernathy bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.64 per share, for a total transaction of $306,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,209.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP M. John Jr. Midea bought 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.08 per share, with a total value of $32,634.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,222.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,952 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 7,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 12,681 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 68,582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

PolyOne Company Profile

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and PolyOne Distribution.

