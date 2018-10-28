Robert W. Baird Cuts General Dynamics (GD) Price Target to $222.00

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $243.00 to $222.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning. They currently have an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Drexel Hamilton reissued a buy rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on General Dynamics from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised General Dynamics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $231.00.

NYSE:GD traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $169.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,877,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.84. General Dynamics has a 52 week low of $167.27 and a 52 week high of $230.00. The company has a market cap of $50.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.78.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.13. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 4th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.39%.

In other General Dynamics news, insider S. Daniel Johnson sold 77,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total value of $15,550,328.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,851,700.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Patrick Casey sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.28, for a total value of $4,348,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,914,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four business groups: Aerospace; Combat Systems; Information Systems and Technology; and Marine Systems. The Aerospace group designs, develops, manufactures, service and supports business-jet aircraft; and provides aircraft services, such as maintenance, aircraft management, charter, fixed-base operational, and staffing services.

