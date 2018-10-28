Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $42.21 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (COST)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,708 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 63,781 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $42,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 560 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 632.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.88, for a total transaction of $1,490,808.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,658.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard M. Libenson sold 2,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total transaction of $458,976.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,049 shares in the company, valued at $682,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,649 shares of company stock worth $9,228,064 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

COST opened at $218.19 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $159.47 and a fifty-two week high of $245.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $95.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 4th. The retailer reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The firm had revenue of $44.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 33.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.94.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

