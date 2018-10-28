Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $39.82 Million Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 3.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 670,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,394 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $39,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 22,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 201.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 385,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,899,000 after buying an additional 257,579 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Rosenbaum Jay D. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHD shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.47.

CHD opened at $58.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.79. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.21 and a 1-year high of $61.28.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 25.21% and a net margin of 20.29%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $1,717,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,183.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Louis Tursi sold 315,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $18,033,322.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 155,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,875,281.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 473,800 shares of company stock worth $27,051,358. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and the Specialty Products Division. It offers baking soda, cat litter, carpet deodorization, and laundry detergent products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, dishwashing detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesic products under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; and water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand.

See Also: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.