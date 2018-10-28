Roadrunner Transportation Systems (RRTS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc (NYSE:RRTS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 11,870,720 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,658% from the previous session’s volume of 675,197 shares.The stock last traded at $0.51 and had previously closed at $0.43.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems (NYSE:RRTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $558.03 million for the quarter. Roadrunner Transportation Systems had a negative return on equity of 117.44% and a negative net margin of 4.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRTS. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Roadrunner Transportation Systems (NYSE:RRTS)

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc provides asset-right transportation and asset-light logistics services. The company operates through three segments: Truckload Logistics (TL), Less-than-Truckload (LTL), and Ascent Global Logistics. The TL segment arranges pickup and delivery of truckload, intermodal, and ground and air expedited freight through its 41 TL service centers, 40 company brokers, and approximately 90 independent brokerage agents in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

