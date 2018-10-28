Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $2 Million Position in Pinnacle Foods Inc (PF)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its position in Pinnacle Foods Inc (NYSE:PF) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,147 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Foods were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle Foods by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle Foods by 299,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signition LP purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PF opened at $66.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Pinnacle Foods Inc has a 1 year low of $52.25 and a 1 year high of $70.51. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.49.

Pinnacle Foods (NYSE:PF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $741.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.29 million. Pinnacle Foods had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 19.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pinnacle Foods Inc will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Pinnacle Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Pinnacle Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pinnacle Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Pinnacle Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Pinnacle Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

Pinnacle Foods Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded convenience food products in North America. It operates through four segments: Frozen, Grocery, Boulder, and Specialty. The Frozen segment offers frozen vegetables, frozen complete bagged meals, frozen prepared seafood, frozen and refrigerated bagels, frozen pizza, and full-calorie single-serve frozen dinners and entrées under the Birds Eye, Birds Eye Voila!, Van de Kamp's, Mrs.

