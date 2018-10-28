Reviewing Arco Platform (ARCE) & ATA (ATAI)

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) and ATA (NASDAQ:ATAI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of ATA shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.9% of ATA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Arco Platform and ATA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arco Platform 0 0 3 0 3.00 ATA 0 0 0 0 N/A

Arco Platform currently has a consensus target price of $26.67, suggesting a potential upside of 22.83%. Given Arco Platform’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Arco Platform is more favorable than ATA.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Arco Platform and ATA’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arco Platform N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ATA $48.63 million 0.56 $8.30 million N/A N/A

ATA has higher revenue and earnings than Arco Platform.

Profitability

This table compares Arco Platform and ATA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arco Platform N/A N/A N/A ATA -25.47% -30.77% -20.21%

Summary

Arco Platform beats ATA on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arco Platform

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform. As of March 31, 2018, it had a network consisted of 1,140 partner schools and 405,814 enrolled students. The company's activities also comprise editing, publishing, advertising, and sale of educational content for private schools. It serves students, teachers, administrators, and parents. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About ATA

ATA Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides computer-based testing services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers services for the creation and delivery of computer-based tests utilizing its test delivery platform and proprietary testing technologies that are used for professional licensure and certification tests in various industries, including IT services, banking, teaching, and insurance; and administrative services, such as test registration, scheduling, fee collection, and certification fulfillment. Its e-testing platform integrates various aspects of the test delivery process for computer-based tests, from test form compilation to test scoring and results analysis. The company also offers mobile test administration platform MTS for test administration; and EzTest, an online self-service testing platform that provides testing management and delivery functions for the test delivery organizations and individuals, including item banking, test form composition, test delivery, online proctoring, and test result analysis. In addition, it provides EzInterview, an online interview management platform to support the talent assessment and hiring process; and HR Select, an employee assessment solution that enables corporate human resources departments to test, benchmark, and analyze job applicants; and online education services. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 3,344 authorized test centers. It serves professional associations, governmental agencies, and IT vendors, as well as individual online education services consumers. ATA Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

