Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 2,087 Shares of Kilroy Realty Corp (KRC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 266,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.26% of Kilroy Realty worth $19,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRC. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,885,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,610,000 after buying an additional 274,000 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,097,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,025,000 after buying an additional 174,338 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 258.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 233,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,625,000 after buying an additional 167,993 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,726,000. Finally, Security Capital Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc. now owns 338,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,576,000 after buying an additional 96,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KRC opened at $68.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.01. Kilroy Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $62.91 and a fifty-two week high of $77.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.66.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $186.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.32 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Corp will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 53.53%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Scotiabank began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Kilroy Realty from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.14.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

