Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $20.59 Million Position in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 4.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 310,716 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,702 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $20,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,313,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,519,000 after acquiring an additional 540,583 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 151.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,206,271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,206,000 after acquiring an additional 726,653 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 72,903 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $889,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,519,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KEYS opened at $58.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 1.06. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $41.33 and a 52-week high of $70.40.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.91 million. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 20.58%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KEYS. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.56.

In other news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 3,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $262,214.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to communications and electronics industries internationally. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments and related software, and electronic design automation (EDA) software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and laser source products, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

