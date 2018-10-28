Resources Connection (RECN) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

RECN has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Resources Connection from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Resources Connection from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Resources Connection from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

RECN stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.41. 158,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,346. The firm has a market cap of $517.62 million, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Resources Connection has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $19.50.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $178.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.60 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Resources Connection will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.06%.

In other Resources Connection news, CAO John D. Bower sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $141,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,108.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $371,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resources Connection in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 10,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 6,231 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 6,158 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. 80.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resources Connection, Inc provides business consulting services under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, and merger and acquisition due diligence and integration services; new accounting standards implementation and remediation support services; and audit readiness, and preparation and response services.

