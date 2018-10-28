Reshape Lifesciences Inc (RSLS) Short Interest Up 69.7% in October

Reshape Lifesciences Inc (NASDAQ:RSLS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,967,219 shares, an increase of 69.7% from the September 28th total of 1,159,023 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,670,597 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RSLS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reshape Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Reshape Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Reshape Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd.

Get Reshape Lifesciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RSLS opened at $0.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $220,000.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.77. Reshape Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $31.50.

Reshape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The medical device company reported ($4.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.79) by ($3.01). The firm had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter. Reshape Lifesciences had a negative net margin of 2,397.35% and a negative return on equity of 70.96%. Equities analysts forecast that Reshape Lifesciences will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

Reshape Lifesciences Company Profile

ReShape Lifesciences Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design and development of devices that use neuroblocking technology to treat obesity, metabolic diseases, and other gastrointestinal disorders. Its proprietary neuroblocking technology, vBloc Therapy is designed to intermittently block the vagus nerve using electrical impulses.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Reshape Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reshape Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.