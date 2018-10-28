Research Analysts Set Expectations for TT Electronics plc’s FY2018 Earnings (TTGPF)

TT Electronics plc (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2018 earnings estimates for TT Electronics in a report issued on Tuesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TT Electronics’ FY2019 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TT Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday.

TTGPF opened at $2.58 on Friday. TT Electronics has a 52 week low of $2.58 and a 52 week high of $3.42.

About TT Electronics

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Sensors and Specialist Components, Power Electronics, and Global Manufacturing Solutions. The Sensors and Specialist Components division designs and manufactures engineered parts, such as circuit protection, current sensing, signal conditioning, optoelectronics, and sensors for torque, position, pressure, flow and temperature.

