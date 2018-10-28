Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Superior Energy Services, Inc.’s FY2018 Earnings (SPN)

Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Superior Energy Services in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 24th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.87) per share for the year. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Superior Energy Services’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $573.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.47 million. Superior Energy Services had a negative net margin of 4.76% and a negative return on equity of 14.06%. Superior Energy Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS.

SPN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Superior Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Cleveland Research downgraded Superior Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Superior Energy Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Superior Energy Services from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Superior Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.76.

SPN stock opened at $8.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 2.12. Superior Energy Services has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $12.73.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in Superior Energy Services by 2,659.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 430,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after buying an additional 414,800 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Superior Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $405,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Superior Energy Services by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 104,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 40,412 shares during the last quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Superior Energy Services by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC now owns 528,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after buying an additional 102,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in Superior Energy Services by 1,319.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 326,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,906,000 after buying an additional 303,313 shares during the last quarter.

In other Superior Energy Services news, CFO Westervelt T. Ballard, Jr. acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.68 per share, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 88,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,870.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Superior Energy Services Company Profile

Superior Energy Services, Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions.

