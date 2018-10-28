Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (SBH)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sally Beauty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $1.96 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.93. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

SBH has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sally Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Sally Beauty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Sally Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. beau downgraded Sally Beauty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sally Beauty from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

NYSE:SBH opened at $17.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.17. Sally Beauty has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $19.17.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60. The company had revenue of $996.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.30 million. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 76.04% and a net margin of 6.05%. Sally Beauty’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 9.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,336,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,432,000 after acquiring an additional 210,203 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 49.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 16,413 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 2,251.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 706,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,625,000 after acquiring an additional 676,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 41.1% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 21,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter.

In other Sally Beauty news, CFO Aaron E. Alt bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.07 per share, for a total transaction of $56,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,619 shares in the company, valued at $979,539.33. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christian A. Brickman bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.90 per share, with a total value of $222,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 278,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,873,429.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, beauty sundries, and styling tools for retail customers and salon professionals.

