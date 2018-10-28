ReNeuron Group (RENE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $51.00

ReNeuron Group Plc (LON:RENE) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 51 ($0.67) and last traded at GBX 56 ($0.73), with a volume of 9437 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56 ($0.73).

In other news, insider Michael Hunt purchased 7,462 shares of ReNeuron Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.88) per share, for a total transaction of £4,999.54 ($6,532.78).

About ReNeuron Group (LON:RENE)

ReNeuron Group plc develops and sells cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is CTX stem cell therapy, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients living with chronic disability following stroke, as well as that has been completed Phase I clinical trial to treat limb ischaemia.

