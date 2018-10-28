Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in Duke Realty Corp (DRE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 62,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in Duke Realty by 148,447.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 598,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,609,000 after purchasing an additional 598,245 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its position in Duke Realty by 39,261.8% during the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 4,054,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043,967 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Duke Realty by 28.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 734,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,334,000 after purchasing an additional 162,290 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Duke Realty by 5.4% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 51,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its position in Duke Realty by 15.6% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 5,407,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,988,000 after purchasing an additional 729,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

DRE stock opened at $27.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.57. Duke Realty Corp has a one year low of $24.30 and a one year high of $29.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $196.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.78 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 56.94% and a return on equity of 8.01%. On average, analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.52%.

In other Duke Realty news, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 16,500 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $478,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DRE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Sunday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duke Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.89.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 150 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

