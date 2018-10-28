Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stake in Houston Wire & Cable (HWCC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) by 36.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 206,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,424 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Houston Wire & Cable were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Houston Wire & Cable during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Houston Wire & Cable by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,070,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,097,000 after acquiring an additional 39,158 shares during the last quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC boosted its position in shares of Houston Wire & Cable by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 69,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 8,946 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Houston Wire & Cable by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 884,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,514,000 after acquiring an additional 32,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Houston Wire & Cable by 468.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 131,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 108,364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Roy W. Haley purchased 5,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $40,921.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,457 shares in the company, valued at $927,101.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roy W. Haley purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.13 per share, with a total value of $121,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,927.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 21,252 shares of company stock valued at $172,651. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ HWCC opened at $6.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $100.81 million, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.27. Houston Wire & Cable has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $9.32.

Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $93.85 million during the quarter. Houston Wire & Cable had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 1.41%.

Houston Wire & Cable Company Profile

Houston Wire & Cable Company, through its subsidiaries, sells electrical and mechanical wire and cable, industrial fasteners, hardware, and related services in the United States. It offers wire and cable products, including continuous and interlocked armor cables; control and power cables; electronic wires and cables; flexible and portable cords; instrumentation and thermocouple cables; lead and high temperature cables; medium voltage cables; and premise and category wires and cables, primary and secondary aluminum distribution cables, and steel wire ropes and wire rope slings, as well as synthetic fiber rope slings, chains, shackles, and other related hardware and corrosion resistant products.

