Redrow plc (RDW) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Redrow plc (LON:RDW) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 689.67 ($9.01).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Redrow from GBX 658 ($8.60) to GBX 693 ($9.06) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Redrow in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Redrow in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.75) target price (up previously from GBX 390 ($5.10)) on shares of Redrow in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital assumed coverage on Redrow in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 700 ($9.15) target price on the stock.

Shares of LON RDW traded down GBX 1.70 ($0.02) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 499.80 ($6.53). 1,278,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,321. Redrow has a twelve month low of GBX 488 ($6.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 673.50 ($8.80).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. This is a positive change from Redrow’s previous dividend of $9.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 3.49%.

In other Redrow news, insider Barbara Richmond sold 29,903 shares of Redrow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 591 ($7.72), for a total transaction of £176,726.73 ($230,924.77).

Redrow Company Profile

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

