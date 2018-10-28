Raymond James (RJF) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

RJF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $73.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.67. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $72.29 and a fifty-two week high of $102.17.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 11.46%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President John C. Jr. Carson sold 5,698 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $527,976.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 57.7% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 18.5% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 0.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 153,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,749,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 5.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 1.7% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 39,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

