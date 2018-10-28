Raymond James & Associates Acquires 8,870 Shares of MFS Charter Income Trust (MCR)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.11% of MFS Charter Income Trust worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 11,942 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 134,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 9,758 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,900,000.

Get MFS Charter Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MCR opened at $7.50 on Friday. MFS Charter Income Trust has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $8.61.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 17th will be issued a $0.0582 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 16th.

About MFS Charter Income Trust

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

Read More: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR).

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.