Raymond James & Associates Acquires 2,800 Shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (PLW)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Separately, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter.
PLW opened at $30.76 on Friday. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $30.37 and a twelve month high of $33.07.
