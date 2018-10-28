Raymond James & Associates Acquires 2,800 Shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (PLW)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter.

PLW opened at $30.76 on Friday. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $30.37 and a twelve month high of $33.07.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.0598 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%.

