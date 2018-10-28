Raymond James Analysts Give Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) a $45.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a $45.00 price target on Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. MKM Partners started coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Seaport Global Securities set a $52.00 price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. Finally, Stephens set a $50.00 price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.53.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Shares of BECN stock traded down $0.97 on Thursday, reaching $26.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,550,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.15. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $66.47.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.14). Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Philip Knisely purchased 6,000 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.14 per share, with a total value of $222,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,840. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 314,400 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.77 per share, with a total value of $12,189,288.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BECN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1,809.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 57,991 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and other accessories.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.