Rawcoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $0.00 (XRC)

Rawcoin (CURRENCY:XRC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 28th. Rawcoin has a market cap of $5,582.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Rawcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rawcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rawcoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007110 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003624 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015373 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000362 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007410 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00149056 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00249708 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $627.10 or 0.09680549 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00012359 BTC.

About Rawcoin

XRC is a coin. Rawcoin’s total supply is 704,882 coins. Rawcoin’s official Twitter account is @xrc_rawcoin . The official website for Rawcoin is rawcoin.co . Rawcoin’s official message board is forum.rawcoin.co

Buying and Selling Rawcoin

Rawcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rawcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rawcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rawcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

