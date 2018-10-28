Rapid7 Inc (RPD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.31.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Rapid7 from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Rapid7 from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th.

RPD traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $33.81. 522,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,419. Rapid7 has a 12 month low of $17.43 and a 12 month high of $39.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -32.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.14 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 105.43% and a negative net margin of 24.40%. Rapid7’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Kalowski sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $653,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $253,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,732 shares of company stock valued at $9,505,242 over the last quarter. 25.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPD. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Rapid7 by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 87,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 155,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enables customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

