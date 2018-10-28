Raiden Network Token (RDN) Price Hits $0.59 on Exchanges

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. Raiden Network Token has a total market capitalization of $29.52 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raiden Network Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00009082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Kucoin, LATOKEN and Ethfinex. In the last week, Raiden Network Token has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00049849 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00027471 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00016515 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004284 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004469 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ION (ION) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008865 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002618 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Token Profile

Raiden Network Token uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,218,936 tokens. The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Raiden Network Token’s official website is raiden.network . The official message board for Raiden Network Token is www.medium.com/@raiden_network . Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network

Buying and Selling Raiden Network Token

Raiden Network Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Gate.io, Bibox, Binance, OKEx, Kyber Network, Ethfinex, Bilaxy, Kucoin, Huobi, IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raiden Network Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raiden Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

