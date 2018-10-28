Radware Ltd. (RDWR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RDWR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Radware in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub cut Radware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Radware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd.

Shares of RDWR stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.95. The stock had a trading volume of 171,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,672. Radware has a 12-month low of $16.93 and a 12-month high of $28.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.25, a P/E/G ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.02.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Radware had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $57.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Radware will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDWR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Radware by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 505,806 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,799,000 after purchasing an additional 97,844 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Radware by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 277,617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,927,000 after purchasing an additional 91,089 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Radware during the 1st quarter worth about $928,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Radware by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 375,509 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,017,000 after purchasing an additional 21,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Radware by 13,567.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 810,049 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,295,000 after purchasing an additional 804,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers application and network security solutions, such as DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

