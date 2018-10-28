Quotient Reaches Market Capitalization of $0.00 (XQN)

Quotient (CURRENCY:XQN) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. Quotient has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $73.00 worth of Quotient was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Quotient has traded 67.3% higher against the dollar. One Quotient coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nectar (NEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007932 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00353233 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00018383 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000180 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00001257 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Quotient Profile

Quotient (CRYPTO:XQN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2014. Quotient’s official Twitter account is @QuotientXQN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Quotient

Quotient can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quotient directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quotient should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quotient using one of the exchanges listed above.

