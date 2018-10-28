Quilter (QLT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Quilter (LON:QLT) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, investing.thisismoney.co.uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on QLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Quilter in a research report on Monday, August 6th. They set a neutral rating and a GBX 163 ($2.13) target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Quilter in a research report on Monday, August 6th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price for the company. Finally, Numis Securities boosted their target price on Quilter from GBX 142 ($1.86) to GBX 147 ($1.92) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th.

Quilter stock opened at GBX 113.64 ($1.48) on Wednesday.

In related news, insider Glyn Jones bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 151 ($1.97) per share, for a total transaction of £75,500 ($98,654.12).

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advice & Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice & Wealth Management segment offers regulated face-to-face advice services to individuals and businesses in financial planning, mortgages, and protection through qualified financial advisers and mortgage and protection advisers; multi-asset investment solutions for its customers' accumulation and decumulation needs; and discretionary and advisory wealth management services to private clients, corporates, pension funds, trusts, and charities.

