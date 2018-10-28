Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) Shares Bought by BTIM Corp.

BTIM Corp. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. BTIM Corp.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 28.0% during the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 6.8% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 46,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 13.5% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 8.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 55.1% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 9,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

DGX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $114.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.13.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $91.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 12 month low of $90.31 and a 12 month high of $116.49. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.73.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing information and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Diagnostic Information Services business segment develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, gene-based and esoteric testing, anatomic pathology, and other diagnostic information services.

