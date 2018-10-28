Quantenna Communications (QTNA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Quantenna Communications (NASDAQ:QTNA) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 29th. Analysts expect Quantenna Communications to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Quantenna Communications has set its Q3 guidance at $0.14-0.16 EPS.

Quantenna Communications (NASDAQ:QTNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Quantenna Communications had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $53.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Quantenna Communications to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ QTNA opened at $15.75 on Friday. Quantenna Communications has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $19.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.54 million, a P/E ratio of -787.50, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.95.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Quantenna Communications from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised Quantenna Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Quantenna Communications from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quantenna Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Quantenna Communications from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

In other news, CFO Sean Sobers sold 7,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $129,741.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,034.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David William Carroll sold 6,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $100,195.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,043.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,868 shares of company stock valued at $1,917,007 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Quantenna Communications stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Quantenna Communications Inc (NASDAQ:QTNA) by 117.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,933 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,630 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.46% of Quantenna Communications worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

Quantenna Communications Company Profile

Quantenna Communications, Inc designs, develops, and markets wireless communication solutions enabling wireless local area networking in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions portfolio comprises radio frequency chips and digital baseband chips, which support the IEEE Wi-Fi standards, including 802.11n, 802.11ac, and draft 802.11ax.

