Quanex Building Products (NX) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NX. ValuEngine raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Quanex Building Products has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.50.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

Shares of Quanex Building Products stock opened at $15.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $534.16 million, a P/E ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.61. Quanex Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $14.76 and a fifty-two week high of $24.60.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 6th. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $239.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Quanex Building Products will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 13th. This is a boost from Quanex Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.56%.

In other news, CFO Brent L. Korb sold 11,502 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $198,524.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,938.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brent L. Korb sold 11,800 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $227,268.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,943,024.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,302 shares of company stock worth $2,160,793. Insiders own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 34.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 13,660 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Quanex Building Products by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 120,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 31,176 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Quanex Building Products by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 446,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,006,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC bought a new stake in Quanex Building Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $772,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Quanex Building Products by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 19,504 shares in the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers; extruded vinyl profiles; window and door screens; cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry; and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as solar panel sealants, trim moldings, vinyl decking and fencing products, water retention barriers, and conservatory roof components.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.