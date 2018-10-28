Quad/Graphics (QUAD) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 30th.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. Quad/Graphics had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 18.66%. On average, analysts expect Quad/Graphics to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Quad/Graphics stock opened at $17.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $894.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.17. Quad/Graphics has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $31.29.

Quad/Graphics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on QUAD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quad/Graphics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quad/Graphics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Quad/Graphics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Quad/Graphics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

In other news, EVP Jennifer J. Kent sold 9,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $199,591.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,730,583.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John C. Fowler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $240,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 109,645 shares in the company, valued at $2,632,576.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quad/Graphics Company Profile

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides print and marketing services in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. The company offers printing services, including retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

