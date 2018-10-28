Qorvo Inc (QRVO) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,354 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.10% of Qorvo worth $9,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its holdings in Qorvo by 108.0% during the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,569,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,035 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in Qorvo by 16.2% during the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 7,798,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $625,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,335 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Qorvo by 207.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,310,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,063,000 after acquiring an additional 884,601 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Qorvo by 4,338.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 682,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 667,562 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Qorvo by 24.1% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,421,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $194,114,000 after acquiring an additional 469,819 shares during the period. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

In other news, insider Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,535 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $388,604.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 193,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,549,738.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 5,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $363,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,118,555.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,608 shares of company stock worth $3,635,256. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Qorvo from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Qorvo from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.43.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $69.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.96. Qorvo Inc has a 12 month low of $64.53 and a 12 month high of $86.84.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $692.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.97 million. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 12.85% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Qorvo Inc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.