QEP Resources Inc (QEP) Position Boosted by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 423,922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 53,661 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.18% of QEP Resources worth $4,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in QEP Resources by 117.8% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 165,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 89,764 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 2.4% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,113,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,657,000 after purchasing an additional 25,958 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of QEP Resources in the second quarter valued at $113,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 80.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,142 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,862,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,356,000 after purchasing an additional 35,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Get QEP Resources alerts:

QEP stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. QEP Resources Inc has a 52 week low of $7.04 and a 52 week high of $13.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.30.

QEP has been the topic of several research reports. Williams Capital set a $15.00 price objective on shares of QEP Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of QEP Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of QEP Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of QEP Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, KLR Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of QEP Resources in a report on Monday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. QEP Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

QEP Resources Company Profile

QEP Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a natural gas and crude oil exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in western Texas, Williston Basin in North Dakota, Haynesville/Cotton Valley in northwestern Louisiana, Uinta Basin in eastern Utah, and other proven properties in Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for QEP Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QEP Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.