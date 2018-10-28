PTC (PTC) PT Lowered to $96.00

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its price target reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $96.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.03% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PTC. Cowen assumed coverage on PTC in a research note on Monday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PTC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group increased their target price on PTC to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.13.
PTC opened at $79.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24. PTC has a 52 week low of $59.40 and a 52 week high of $107.44.
In related news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $25,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,643.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Miller sold 34,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total value of $3,175,188.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,608 shares of company stock valued at $6,625,938. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in PTC by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in PTC by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 318,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,879,000 after purchasing an additional 56,644 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in PTC by 186.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 332,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,900,000 after purchasing an additional 215,985 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in PTC by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 14,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in PTC during the 1st quarter valued at $902,000. 94.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About PTC
PTC Inc develops and delivers software products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: IoT Group, Solutions Group, and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things (IoT) applications and augmented reality (AR) experiences; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.
