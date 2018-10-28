PTC (PTC) PT Lowered to $96.00

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its price target reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $96.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PTC. Cowen assumed coverage on PTC in a research note on Monday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PTC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group increased their target price on PTC to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.13.

PTC opened at $79.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24. PTC has a 52 week low of $59.40 and a 52 week high of $107.44.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $312.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.00 million. PTC had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PTC will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $25,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,643.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Miller sold 34,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total value of $3,175,188.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,608 shares of company stock valued at $6,625,938. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in PTC by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in PTC by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 318,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,879,000 after purchasing an additional 56,644 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in PTC by 186.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 332,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,900,000 after purchasing an additional 215,985 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in PTC by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 14,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in PTC during the 1st quarter valued at $902,000. 94.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC Inc develops and delivers software products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: IoT Group, Solutions Group, and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things (IoT) applications and augmented reality (AR) experiences; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

