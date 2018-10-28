Proton Power Systems (PPS) Stock Price Up 11.1%

Proton Power Systems Plc (LON:PPS)’s share price rose 11.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 7.50 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.50 ($0.10). Approximately 419,017 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 559% from the average daily volume of 63,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.75 ($0.09).

About Proton Power Systems (LON:PPS)

Proton Power Systems Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and test of hydrogen fuel cells and fuel cell hybrid systems, as well as related technical components in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers OEM fuel cell products, UPS systems, fuel cell hybrid systems, and wind/solar power storage systems.

