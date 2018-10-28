Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 690 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (IJT)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Chemical Bank acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $210,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 99.8% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after buying an additional 8,830 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 330.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 16.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,272,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,442,000 after buying an additional 175,838 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IJT opened at $175.00 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $160.85 and a fifty-two week high of $209.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 26th.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

