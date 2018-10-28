Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $373,000 Position in ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT (IXUS)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its holdings in ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT (BMV:IXUS) by 43.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,863 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT by 1.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 58,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT by 281.5% in the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 15,506 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Hill Associates LLC grew its position in ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT by 161.5% in the third quarter. Cedar Hill Associates LLC now owns 56,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 34,880 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT by 7.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 855,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,982,000 after purchasing an additional 59,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Network Advisory Services LLC grew its position in ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT by 44,070.9% in the third quarter. American Financial Network Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 34,816 shares in the last quarter.

Get ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT alerts:

ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT stock opened at $54.42 on Friday. ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT has a 1-year low of $1,050.00 and a 1-year high of $1,260.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT (BMV:IXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.