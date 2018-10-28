Procter & Gamble (PG) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.66.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG traded down $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,335,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,223,762. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Procter & Gamble has a one year low of $70.73 and a one year high of $93.14. The company has a market capitalization of $221.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.59.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $0.7172 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 18th. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 68.01%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Juan Fernando Posada sold 9,600 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total value of $785,184.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kathleen B. Fish sold 599 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.48, for a total transaction of $50,004.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,655 shares in the company, valued at $3,226,919.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,186 shares of company stock worth $12,080,849 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 166,150,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,969,690,000 after buying an additional 3,551,051 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 15,488,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,015,000 after buying an additional 105,318 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,414,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,183,000 after buying an additional 474,529 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,922,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,790,000 after buying an additional 2,115,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,150,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,964,000 after buying an additional 4,315,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.47% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.