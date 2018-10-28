Primo Water (PRMW) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

PRMW has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Primo Water from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primo Water from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.50.

NASDAQ:PRMW traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.49. 274,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,353. The stock has a market cap of $621.59 million, a P/E ratio of -58.89, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.48. Primo Water has a twelve month low of $10.79 and a twelve month high of $20.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $75.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.96 million. Primo Water had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 8.21%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Primo Water will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles A. Norris sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 167,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,419,817.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael Cauthen sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $26,934.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,470.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 243,509 shares of company stock valued at $4,895,288. Corporate insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 247,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after buying an additional 7,649 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 81,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 8,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

