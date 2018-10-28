PrimeStone Price Hits $0.0110 on Top Exchanges (PSC)

PrimeStone (CURRENCY:PSC) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. PrimeStone has a total market cap of $48,008.00 and $88,847.00 worth of PrimeStone was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PrimeStone coin can currently be purchased for $0.0110 or 0.00000170 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. During the last seven days, PrimeStone has traded up 607.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003987 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000834 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000232 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PayDay Coin (PDX) traded down 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00010000 BTC.

Adenz (DNZ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Infinipay (IFP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About PrimeStone

PrimeStone Coin Trading

PrimeStone can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PrimeStone directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PrimeStone should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PrimeStone using one of the exchanges listed above.

