Praxair, Inc. (PX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $174.55.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Praxair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Praxair in a research note on Monday, September 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Praxair in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Praxair from $177.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “$165.03” rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of Praxair in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th.

PX stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.94. The company had a trading volume of 35,351,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,658,553. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $47.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.08. Praxair has a 52 week low of $140.00 and a 52 week high of $169.75.

Praxair (NYSE:PX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Praxair had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Praxair will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in Praxair by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 17,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners boosted its stake in Praxair by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 12,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Praxair by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 15,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in Praxair by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 14,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Praxair by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Praxair Company Profile

Praxair, Inc produces and distributes industrial gases. It operates through five segments: North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Surface Technologies. The company offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

