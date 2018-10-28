PRA Health Sciences Inc (PRAH) Shares Sold by ARP Americas LP

ARP Americas LP decreased its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 26.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. ARP Americas LP’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the second quarter valued at $120,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 103.6% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the second quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Pra Investors L.P. Kkr sold 6,500,000 shares of PRA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.01, for a total transaction of $656,565,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PRAH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho set a $100.00 price target on PRA Health Sciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on PRA Health Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.50.

PRAH opened at $96.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.51. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a 1 year low of $76.39 and a 1 year high of $112.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $722.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.57 million. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

