Power Financial (PWF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $27.96

Shares of Power Financial Corp (TSE:PWF) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$27.96 and last traded at C$28.38, with a volume of 404973 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$28.24.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Power Financial from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Power Financial from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, July 27th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Power Financial from C$36.50 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Power Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th.

Power Financial (TSE:PWF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$0.92 EPS for the quarter. Power Financial had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 10.62%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a $0.433 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%.

In related news, Director Robert Jeffrey Orr sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.08, for a total value of C$777,000.00.

About Power Financial (TSE:PWF)

Power Financial Corporation provides financial services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death and dismemberment, health and dental protection, creditor, and direct marketing insurance products, as well as specialty products; and wealth accumulation and annuity products.

